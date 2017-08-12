Kebbi govt to partner American University

The Kebbi Government is to collaborate with Michigan State University in the U.S. on policy planning and agricultural production.

Gov Atiku Bagudu disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi on Friday when he received a delegation from the American university.

He said that his administration would support any programme that would improve the agricultural production of the state.

Bagudu said that increased efforts would be made to adopt modern farming techniques, particularly mechanised crop growing and utilisation of improved seedlings.

Dr Mohammed Ibrahim, the leader of the team from Michigan State University, said that the partnership was aimed at enhancing the state’s capacity in improved rice production in particular.

Ibrahim said that the delegation came was under the auspices of “Feed the Future Nigeria Agricultural Policy Projects’’.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Agriculture, Alhaji Garba Dandiga, said that the collaboration would also involve the training of the staff of the ministry and scholars at Kebbi State University of Science and Technology in modern production techniques.

He said that the American university had already presented a proposal on using data capacity to boost agricultural production.