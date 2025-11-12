The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has led the nation’s delegation to meet with aviation chiefs worldwide at the International Civil Aviation Negotiation event 2025 held in the Dominican Republic on Monday.

The minister noted that Nigeria was at the event to engage in meaningful negotiations in favour of the country’s aviation and to demonstrate its growing influence in global aviation diplomacy.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood.

According to the statement, the annual ICAN meeting, convened by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, is the world’s largest platform for bilateral and multilateral air services negotiations, from November 10th to 14th.

The Nigerian aviation industry is at a relaunch period where operators and handlers of the industry are beginning to capitalise on the trust recently gained from stakeholders and lessors globally.

Having signed the Cape Town Convention, the first dry-leased aircraft arrived in the country last week as world leaders began to show interest in doing business with Nigerian aviation operators.

Nigeria has since engaged in a series of Bilateral Air Services Agreement reviews and Memoranda of Understanding discussions with several countries.

This world meeting is expected to provide Nigeria with the opportunity to negotiate more dry-leased aircraft for Nigerian operators, among other benefits.

According to the statement, among the key discussions done are: “Nigeria–South Africa: South Africa requested fifth freedom traffic rights and sought approval for a second designated flag carrier, Airlink, to operate the Cape Town-Lagos route alongside South African Airways.

“Nigeria–Scandinavia: Delegations from Sweden, Norway, and Denmark agreed to exchange Air Service Agreement documents for further review.

“Nigeria–Hong Kong and Tanzania: Talks focused on strengthening existing BASAs to boost connectivity and investment opportunities.”

Speaking on the sidelines, Keyamo emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to deepening international aviation partnerships, expanding market access for Nigerian carriers, and leveraging aviation as a driver of trade, tourism, and economic growth.

“Nigeria’s participation in ICAN2025 demonstrates our dedication to positioning our nation as a serious global player in aviation.

“We are building sustainable relationships that open new frontiers for our airlines and create pathways for mutual prosperity,” he said.

Delegations in Keyamo’s entourage include, Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Chris Ona Najomo, Director of Air Transport Management; Ahmed Mohammed, Director of Legal, Ministry of Aviation; Sarah Okunade, and NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu.

Also present at the meeting were senior airline officials such as the Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Toyin Olajide, and the CFO of Arik Air, Charles Ararume.

Earlier, at the opening ceremony, the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Rodolfo Corona, and outgoing ICAO Council President, Mr Salvatore Sciacchitano, underscored the importance of cooperation, sustainability, and equitable growth in shaping global aviation’s future.