The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, on Wednesday presented a N914 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

According to the governor, the budget breakdown includes a recurrent component of N341 billion (37.32%) and a capital component of N573 billion (62.68%).

Mutfwang said the budget is designed to serve the people of Plateau State sincerely and without compromise, focusing on people-oriented projects and programmes.

The Governor said, “Having highlighted the 2025 performance, it is my singular honour and privilege to present to this Honourable House the 2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) alongside the 2026 proposed budget estimate for your consideration and approval.

“This budget, titled “Budget of Consolidation and Sustainability 2.0”, is proposed amidst our ongoing emphasis and full commitment to implementing people-oriented projects and programmes in the state.

“The total budget stands at Nine Hundred and Fourteen Billion, Eight Hundred and Sixty-Three Million, Four Hundred and Twenty-Two Thousand, Eight Hundred and Seventy-One Naira (₦914,863,422,871.00) only.

“The proposed budget is to be generated from **Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), Government share of FAAC, aids, grants, and the Capital Development Fund (CDF)”

The governor highlighted key areas of focus, including agriculture and rural development, mining and mineral development, industry, trade, investment, and tourism, health, education, and infrastructure development.

He emphasised the administration’s commitment to building a peaceful and prosperous Plateau State, leveraging the state’s strategic development framework and three-pillar policy of peace, security, and good governance; sustainable economic rebirth; and physical infrastructure development.

Mutfwang noted that the budget reflects an increase of N306 billion over the approved 2025 budget, with sectoral allocations including administration (N125 billion), economic (N232 billion), law and justice (N21 billion), and social services (N119 billion).

The governor appealed to the House of Assembly to consider and approve the budget expeditiously, enabling the administration to commence implementation in good time and expressed gratitude to the legislature for their continued support and partnership in sustaining democratic stability and ensuring the smooth execution of the state’s developmental agenda.

Speaker of the state Assembly, Daniel Naalong, assured the governor of the speedy passage of the bill into law.

In 2024, Mutfwang presented a N471bn budget proposal for 2025 to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The budget allocated N201,522,433,264 (43.46%) for recurrent expenditure and N258,852,660,277 (56.54%) for capital expenditure, reflecting a strategic focus on growth and development.