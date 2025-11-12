Former Big Brother Naija housemate Anita Natacha Akide, popularly known as “Tacha,” has officially been named a Guinness World Record holder, setting two new titles for the most cosmetic makeovers in eight hours and 24 hours.

Guinness World Records confirmed this in a post on X on Wednesday, saying: “Congratulations to @Symply_Tacha who set TWO new @GWR titles for the most cosmetic makeovers in eight hours and 24 hours.”

PUNCH Online reported that Tacha made the attempt last month with 150 models during the three-day Tacha Beauty Festival, held from October 10 to 12, 2025, at the John Randle Centre for Yorùbá Culture & History in Lagos.

According to Guinness World Records, Tacha performed 82 makeovers in eight hours and went on to complete 144 makeovers in 24 hours during the festival.

The 29-year-old shared an emotional reaction on Instagram, celebrating her team, fans, and late mother.

She wrote that the achievement was powered by “grace, persistence, and the unwavering support of my TEAM and fans who refused to let me quit.”

“You smiled, talked, cried, and hyped me till the very last second. From the depth of my heart, thank you. We didn’t just work! We warred.”

She added, “The world sees the headline, but God and I know the trenches: sleepless nights, generator hum, prayers at 3 AM, swollen feet, shaky hands—and grace that does not lie.”

Speaking to Guinness World Records, Tacha reflected on her journey, “The idea of daring to be different drove me. Makeup has always been. From childhood, I was fascinated by colours and beauty.”

“This record was born from that same spirit, resilience, and the courage to stand out. I wanted to show that Nigerian women can achieve anything they put their minds to, that creativity is powerful, and that African women deserve global recognition.”

She also addressed her supporters directly on Instagram, writing: “To everyone who called, pulled up, reposted, believed before they saw it, thank you. The same God who did this for me knows the secret prayers in your heart, and He will answer you double.”

Tacha added a message to all dreamers, “Do not stop. If you don’t have haters, pray for haters because they’ll push you into purpose. While they hate, I chase destiny and win. My first name is Anita; it means gracious. And grace is loud on my life.”