Kidnapping: Lagos State vows no compromises for Evans, others

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday said no effort would be spared to ensure that the suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudidumeme Onwuamadike (aka Evans), face the legal consequences of his actions.

Evans is being prosecuted by the government along with others for masterminding and executing a series of high profile kidnappings and murder in the state.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, stated this at a press briefing of the Ministry of Justice as part of activities marking the third year anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration in Ikeja.

Kazeem added that the government was committed to ensuring the conclusion of all pending cases in court and serve justice to the people.

“On the Evans’ matter, the cases filed against him are ongoing in court. The issue is that the lawyer representing him is trying to play some games to delay the matter, but we have been defeating him in court.

“We have filed different cases; some are on kidnapping and some border on murder. What I can assure the people is that we are committed to ensuring that the matter is concluded and we will defeat him at the end of the day,” Kazeem said.

The Attorney General said the state had not imposed a new tax regime on hotels and other hospitality facilities.

He explained that the new Lagos State Hotel Occupancy and Restaurant Consumption Regulations, 2018 was passed to enhance transparency in the collection of the tax which the hotels and recreation centres were already paying.

“The new regulation seeks to empower the state to install certain gadgets in hotels and other hospitality centres to enable it to monitor their incomes, hence the taxes due to the state,” he said.

Kazeem said the government treated a total number of 11,451 cases against land grabbers in the last one year.