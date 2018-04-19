King renames Swaziland as eSwatini

The king of Swaziland, King Mswati III, has renamed Swaziland eSwatini.

Historically, Swaziland got her independence from South Africa on September 6, 1968, and it maintains absolute monarchy, ably aided by a 1975 constitution.

King Mswati III was born about five months earlier on April 19, 1968.

See the tweets:

King Mswati III has announced Swaziland 🇸🇿 will now be known as The Kingdom of Eswatini — Nomsa Maseko (@nomsa_maseko) April 19, 2018