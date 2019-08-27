Klopp plans one-year break from football

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp said on Monday he expected to take a break from coaching to recharge his batteries once his term at reigning European champions comes to an end.

Klopp, who joined Liverpool in 2015 and has a contract till 2022, led the club to the UEFA Champions League title last season.

He also helped the club to finish a close second to Manchester City in the English Premier League (EPL).

“I have absolute energy. But I have one problem. I can’t do ‘a little bit’. I can only do ‘all or nothing’.

“When I decide that I cannot do it any longer, then I will take a break for a year,” he told Germany’s Kicker magazine.

Klopp joined Liverpool after a successful time at Borussia Dortmund where he won two league titles and a German Cup while also reaching the UEFA Champions League final in 2013.

Liverpool, who have not won their domestic league since 1990, are currently top of the table with maximum points from three games, two ahead of title rivals Manchester City.

Victory in the Premier League combined with last season’s UEFA Champions League crown would instantly turn Klopp into the most successful Liverpool coach in decades.

“After that year (break), a decision must then be taken.

“But chances are very high that my energy level will then be there once more and that I can then do the job the way I want to,’’ Klopp said.

Klopp is known for his passion and energy on the sidelines while his excitement has landed him in trouble with match officials in the past.

The 52-year-old has also been repeatedly linked with the German national team and Bayern Munich in the past.