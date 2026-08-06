The Super Falcons of Nigeria have reached the quarter-final of the women’s Africa Cup of Nations WAFCON 2026 in Morocco following a 6-2 win over Egypt.

The Justin Madugu-led ladies claimed victory on the heels of three penalty kicks awarded Nigeria in a match the referee pointed to the spot four times, no thanks to VAR reviews.

Asisat Oshoala started the goals rush, and she was joined by Gift Monday, Uchenna Kanu, Christy Ucheibe, captain Raheedat Ajibade, and Joy Omewa.

Nadine Ghazi scored both goals for the whopping team in Group C.

Nigeria came into the final group match needing victory to seal a calculations-free passage into the last eight of the competition, and Oshoala put the 10-time WAFCON winners ahead on 21 minutes from a penalty kick awarded by VAR for handball in the penalty area.

The six-time women’s African player of the Year winner scored her second goal in two matches.

The veteran forward was, however, forced off with injury, and her replacement Gift Monday doubled Nigeria’s advantage on the stroke of halftime.

Egypt squeezed their way back into the match in added time thanks to another VAR-awarded penalty for Michelle Alozie’s obstruction of an Egyptian forward.

Ghazi converted the spotkick to hand Egypt faint hopes at the break.

Substitute Kanu sealed all three points for the Super Falcons with her first touch on 57 minutes after coming on for Folashade Ijamilusi, and there was time for late drama that produced four more goals in the eight-goal classic.

Two penalty kicks were awarded and converted by Ucheibe and Ajibade for Nigeria, with Ghazi netting hers and Egypt’s second either side of Nigeria’s penalties.

Joy Omewa had the final say deep into injury time with Nigeria’s sixth goal to seal the intriguing encounter as Nigeria netted six goals against Egypt in consecutive meetings.

The WAFCON champions finish Group C with six points from three matches, same as Malawi, and Zambia who defeated Malawi 2-1 on the night.

The results mean Nigeria finish as runners-up while Malawi top the group based on goals scored in head-to-head matches.

Nigeria will face the winner of Group D, with Cameroon the likely opponent, on August 9, at the Larbi Zaouli stadium in Casablanca.