Kogi crash: My mother would’ve lost two sons same day – Osinbajo

Hours after an helicopter carrying him for a campaign in Kogi State crash-landed last Saturday, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has explained how divine intervention did not allow his mother mourn two sons that day.

Those on board the crashed helicopter with him, he said, were Minister of State for Labour, Stephen Ocheni, Femi Osinbajo, (his elder brother), Special Adviser on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Senior Special Assistant Foreign Affairs/Protocol, Ambassador Abdullahi Gwary.

Others were Akande, (his spokesman), Personal Physician, Dr. Biodun Adelowo, Security Officer, Mr. Doyin Adetuberu and his aide-de-camp, Ayoola Oladunni.

Osinbajo continued: “This is my older brother, the same father, same mother. Our father passed on long ago, but, our mother is alive. If both of us had lost our lives on the same day, that would have been an absolute tragedy, but, God saved that from happening.”