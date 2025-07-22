The management of Federal Polytechnic, Idah, has banned the sign-out ceremony traditionally held by students after graduation or semester examinations.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Dean of Student Affairs, F.E Omagu, and made available to newsmen in Idah, Kogi State.

The statement warned that any attempt by students, groups, or their guests to defy the directive under any guise would attract appropriate disciplinary action.

According to the institution, the decision was necessitated by the unruly behaviour often displayed by students and their guests during such celebrations, which it described as unacceptable within the campus and the surrounding polytechnic community.

The statement read, “The ban on the so-called sign-out ceremony by the students, such as signing on the shirts, pouring of water, spraying of money, unruly ride of motorcycle/vehicle, abnormal noise/jubilation and any other activities considered inappropriate within the campus and the area of polytechnic jurisdiction by the management still stands.

“Any attempt by any student or group of students and their so-called guests under any platform to test the will of the management by engaging in such activities, and violating the ban shall be met with appropriate sanction.

“You are hereby advised to desist from such activities, and go about the remaining part of your programme for the session calmly and peacefully.”

However, the management congratulated the students on the successful completion of their second semester examination, wishing them the best outcome.

Such ceremonies in the past had led to violence and destruction of property, disrupting the peace on the campus and the polytechnic community, which had ridiculed the image of the institution.