The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, faulted the United States government’s decision to limit non-immigrant visas for Nigerian citizens to a three-month single-entry permit.

The lawmakers warned that the move could damage bilateral relations and disrupt the lives of millions of Nigerians.

Rising on a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Muhammad Mukhtar and four others, the lower chamber called on Washington to immediately reverse the policy, which replaced the previous five-year multiple-entry visa regime.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Mukhtar expressed concern that the policy, which took effect on July 8, 2025, would have far-reaching implications for business, education, and family ties, particularly for members of Nigeria’s vibrant diaspora community.

He warned it could also undermine efforts to sustain over $1 billion in monthly diaspora remittances.

The lawmaker stressed the long-standing strategic partnership between Nigeria and the U.S., anchored on democratic values, mutual respect, and cooperation in trade, education, and security.

The motion reads: “We recognise the fundamental role played by the House through the Nigeria United States Parliamentary Friendship Group in fostering legislative diplomacy between both countries, and its consistent engagements with its US counterparts and institutions in Washington DC, New York, Utah, and other jurisdictions, all in a bid to advance mutual understanding and policy cooperation.

“We are aware that during the recent celebration of the United States Independence Day in Abuja, the Chairman, Committee of the Nigeria US Parliamentary Friendship Group, reaffirmed the deeply-rooted friendship and historical ties between Nigeria and the United States.

“The House is also aware that Nigerians in the United States form one of the most educated and productive immigrant communities, making enormous contributions to American healthcare, technology, academia, arts, entrepreneurship, and public service, including Chimamanda Adichie, Uzoma Asagwara, among many others.”

Adopting the motion, the House urged the United States Embassy in Nigeria and the US Department of State to rescind the new visa policy and restore the five-year multiple-entry visa regime previously granted to Nigerian citizens, in light of mutual respect, equity, and reciprocity.

The House further mandated the Nigeria-United States Parliamentary Friendship Group to formally communicate the House’s position to U.S. Congress, the State Department, and the Embassy in Nigeria, and intensify diplomatic efforts for fairer immigration policies.

It directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to engage diplomatically with the U.S. Government to prevent further erosion of relations and to protect the dignity and mobility of Nigerian citizens.