The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has again reminded international airlines of the need to comply with currency declaration requirements for inbound passengers strictly.

A press release issued by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, says, “The NCAA reminds all international airlines operating inbound flights to Nigeria to strictly comply with the provisions of the directive referenced above concerning the declaration requirements for inbound passengers.”

The warning comes following reports indicating that some airlines have yet to comply with this directive.

The authority stated, “In line with Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework, in accordance with international standards and obligations, the NCAA reiterates the following directives to all international airlines:

“Make inflight or pre-landing announcements informing passengers of their legal obligation to declare any currency or Bearer Negotiable Instruments (BNI) exceeding $10,000 USD or its equivalent upon arrival in Nigeria.

“Distribute currency declaration forms onboard for passengers to complete before landing.”

The NCAA stressed that the cooperation of all international airlines operating in Nigeria is critical to supporting the country’s efforts to align with global financial standards.

The agency emphasised that full implementation of this directive—particularly as it concerns inbound passenger declarations—is of utmost importance.

It warned that compliance will be closely monitored, and non-compliant airlines will face appropriate sanctions.