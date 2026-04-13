Leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has revealed that his group accepted a reduced share in the power-sharing arrangement within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) despite being offered a larger percentage.

Kwankwaso disclosed this while addressing members of the movement in Kano at the weekend.

He said the former New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) bloc which defected to ADC was initially offered 80 per cent of positions in the party structure, but accepted 60 per cent.

“They gave us 60 per cent and the old ADC took 40 per cent. In the presence of the national leadership, they offered 80 per cent but we said no and took 60,” he told supporters.

He explained that the decision was aimed at fostering inclusiveness and encouraging broader participation within the party.

“We showed them that we want everyone else to come in,” he added.

Kwankwaso noted that the arrangement was consistent with previous political alignments, recalling a similar formula when his group moved from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“When we came from PDP to APC that time, we had government and we did the same—60-40,” he said.

The former governor further stated that members of the Kwankwasiyya movement currently hold leadership positions across the 44 local government areas in Kano State, including chairmanship and other key roles.

However, he said the group had conceded some positions following concerns raised by other stakeholders.

“In every local government, we are the ones who have chairmen and other leaders across the 44, but after an outcry, we have given them 10 out of the 44,” Kwankwaso said.

He urged members and supporters to remain patient and avoid undue pressure in the sharing of positions.

“I want us to be patient enough. Don’t say you must be everywhere or insist on a particular person when that person may not even be eligible,” he advised.