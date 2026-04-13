Nigerian families can now plan burials, create lasting memorials, and find trusted service providers all in one place.

Memories.ng, Nigeria most complete funeral planning and memorial platform, continues to transform how families navigate one of life most challenging moments.

The platform combines digital memorials, step by step burial planning, a verified marketplace of funeral service providers, and comprehensive guest management into a single, easy to use experience.

For families across Nigeria and in the diaspora, planning a funeral has traditionally involved juggling multiple vendors, uncertain costs, and overwhelming logistics during an already difficult time.

The brand addresses each of these pain points with purpose built tools designed specifically for the Nigerian context.

The platform offers three subscription tiers: Basic starting at N7,000 per month for families who need essential memorial features, Premium at N15,000 per month with advanced tools like AI biography writing and full burial planning, and Enterprise at N45,000 per month for funeral professionals managing multiple clients.

Service providers including funeral homes, caterers, florists, photographers, and transport companies can list their businesses on the platform marketplace, gaining visibility to thousands of families actively searching for trusted providers. Marketplace listing plans start at N15,000 per month.

“Every Nigerian family deserves access to dignified, well organised memorial services regardless of their budget or technical ability,” said the team. “Our platform exists to make that possible.”

The platform also features a sales agent programme where independent agents across Nigeria earn commission by connecting families and service providers with the platform. Agents earn 20% to 30% commission on all referred subscriptions.

The firm whose website is https://memories.ng is Nigeria most complete funeral planning and memorial platform.

The platform helps families create digital memorial pages, plan burials step by step with a guided 8 phase planner, find trusted service providers through a verified marketplace, manage guest attendance, generate event programmes, and collect donations.

With Basic, Premium, and Enterprise plans, the platform serves individual families, diaspora communities, and funeral service professionals across Nigeria.