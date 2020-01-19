Kwara govt didn’t ban religious activities in public schools – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara Chapter, says the State Government has not banned religious activities in public schools.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary of the association, Rev. Reuben Ibitoye, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Saturday.

According to the statement, the position of the government differs from what was speculated.

“The attention of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kwara State chapter, has been drawn to an online publication titled ‘KWARA GOVERNMENT BANS PREACHING IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS’.

“In response to the purported press release by the government dated 14/1/2020, banning religious activities in public schools.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria debunks the press release. We make bold to say that the press release was never authorised by the Kwara state government in the way it was reported.

“The government of Kwara state decided that the Status Quo should be maintained in all public schools, after the Secretary of the Ministry of Education, in Ilorin West Local Government issued directives to schools to start observing two separate morning assemblies and devotions one for Christian pupils and the other for Muslim pupils.

“The position of Kwara state government and stakeholders on the issue of morning assembly and devotion was that: there shall not be two devotions on assembly in public schools.

“The devotion and assembly shall be led by the school Principal whether in Christian schools or Muslim schools in line with the faith of the Proprietor,” the statement read in part.

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Fatimoh Ahmed, on Jan. 14 issued a statement that no religious organisation is permitted to go to public schools for preaching or engaging in any religious activities during the morning assembly.

The statement added that prayers should be said silently on the morning assembly across public schools in the state.