Gunmen kill two in Southern Kaduna

January 19, 2020 0

Unknown men on Friday  shot dead two women  at Gora Dan in  the Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt  that the gunmen, who  invaded the Southern Kaduna community in  large numbers,  shot indiscriminately at the market square.

In the process the  two females  were hit by the bullets, with two males injured.

A  source told  our correspondent  that  those injured  had been  receiving treatment  at  an undisclosed hospital.

He said the villagers were taken unawares by their attackers, adding that security officials  had been deployed in the area.

The  chairman of the  LGA, Elias Manza, who  confirmed  the incident,  called on residents to be security-conscious.

He  urged the people to report any suspicious movement to the police.

Manza  said, “The attackers came on motorcycles and opened fire on  some  youths playing, killing two females while two males sustained injuries.

“Those injured are currently receiving treatment, but calm  has been restored in the area.”

Spokesman for the police in the state, DSP Yakubu Sabo,  could not be reached for comments as  he did  not respond to a phone call.

Also, he had yet   to reply to a text message sent to him as of the time of filing this report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

IPOB to conceal Kanu’s movement for dad’s burial

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it would not disclose the movement of ...