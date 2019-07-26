L-R: Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; bouquet bearer, Princess  Daluchukwu Nnaji and the state’s Deputy Governor, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, during a warm reception for Prof. Osinbajo at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, on his way to Anambra State for an official engagement, yesterday.

Related Articles
PSML Chief Executive Officer Prasanta Mishra show businesspersons finished products of the one million tons per annum rolling mill at Ovwian-Aladja Delta State when they came on tour of the factory recently.
July 9, 2019
Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (3rd left) with Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion) Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma (middle), his wife, Joyce (2nd left), former Governors Jim Nwobodo (right), Okwesilieze Nwodo (2nd left), Sam Egwu (left) and other dignitaries, during the 85th Birthday/Thanksgiving Service for Dame Beatrice Ekwueme, wife of the late former Vice President, Chief Alex Ekwueme, held at the Cathedral Church of the Good Shepherd, Enugu, yesterday.
July 7, 2019
L-R: Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, Ed Ubong; Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Bayo Ojulari; British High Commissioner to Nigeria,Catriona Laing; and Vice President, Shell Nigeria and Gabon, Peter Costello, at the 2019 edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Annual Conference and Exhibition in Abuja… on Tuesday.
July 2, 2019