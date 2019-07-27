Public sector reform: Ugwuanyi moves to constitute EXCO as security committee submits report

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Friday received report from the sectoral ad-hoc committee on security recently constituted by his administration alongside 11 other committees to review various sectors of governance and design roadmaps to optimize service delivery and advance good governance in the state.

Receiving the report which was presented by the chairman of the committee, Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ogbonna Onovo, Gov. Ugwuanyi who expressed delight at the committee’s timely submission of the report on ways of improving the security architecture of the state, added that other committees are expected to follow suit.

The governor disclosed that on receipt of reports from the committees, the next strategic assignment will be the appointment of “implementing officers who will drive both the sector-specific and overarching roadmaps”.

He stated that it was “symbolic and heart-warming” for his administration to begin to receive the reports of the committees, stressing that the security committee was “key in our judgment as its recommendations will assist us in rejigging and retooling the state security architecture in the face of burgeoning insecurity in the country”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi therefore thanked members of the committee for investing their time, energy and intellect in serving the state and went further to thank the people of Enugu State for their robust engagement with the committees in the course of their assignment.

“It is all intended to give you no less than what you deserve, in line with our campaign promises and the social contract. We are convinced that this journey will deliver the transformative governance of our dream believing that God’s abiding Grace will be our enabler”, he added.

Submitting the report in the presence of other committee members, the former IGP, who stated that Enugu is adjudged the second safest state in the country after the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the measures he has put in place to enhance the security of the state.

Onovo applauded the calibre of persons the governor assembled for the committee’s assignment, pointing out that their recommendations, if implemented, would assist in enhancing the security of the state.