Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (middle) with his Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Rt. Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji (right), Wife of the former Deputy Governor of the State, Dr. Mrs. Nneka Ada Onyebuchi (2nd left), Founder, DewDrop Foundation, Mrs. Agatha Nnaji (2nd right) and the Project Cordinator, Rev. Sis. Judith Nwodo, when members of the foundation, which promotes and cares for the Elderly, paid a courtesy call on the governor, at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.
October 29, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari (4th right) with Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Muhammad Matawalle (3rd right); Minister of Solid Minerals, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite (3rd left); President/CEO AfreximBank, Prof. Benedict Oramah (4th left); MD/CEO Heritage Bank Plc, Dr Ifie Sekibo (2nd right); Managing Director, Intra-African Trade Initiative, AfreximBank, Mrs. Kanayo Awani (left); Zamfara State Official, Alhaji Bashir Hadejia (2nd left) and Managing Director, Pan African Capital, Mr. Chris Oshiafi, during a meeting to brief President Buhari on the Afreximbank cooperation with Zamfara State for Solid Mineral development put together by Heritage Bank and PAC, in Sochi, Russia, at the weekend
October 28, 2019