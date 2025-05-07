The Labour Party (LP) has announced the indefinite suspension of six prominent members, including Abia State Governor Alex Otti, Senators Darlington Nwokocha and Ireti Kingibe, over alleged anti-party activities.

Others suspended are Victor Afam Ogene, Amobi Ogah, and Seyi Sowumi.

The party’s National Executive Council said the decision followed the recommendations of a five-man Disciplinary Committee set up on May 2, 2025, to probe allegations of anti-party conduct.

In a statement signed by the National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, on Wednesday, the party said the suspension takes immediate effect and bars the affected members from participating in any Labour Party activities.

The statement read, “Recall that last Friday, 2nd of May 2025, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party set up a Five man Disciplinary Committee headed by the Deputy National Chairman, Dr.Ayo Olorunfemi, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the National Secretary and three others to investigate Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti and any other party members over allegations of anti party activities.

“The Disciplinary Committee has concluded their assignment and has submitted their report to the party leadership. The National Executive of the party met today May 7th, 2025 and after exhaustive deliberation in line with powers donated to it by the Party Constitution has ratified the recommendation as submitted by the Disciplinary Committee.

“Consequent upon that, the following members of the party have been suspended from the party and all its activities, indefinitely and with immediate effect. 1. Dr. Alex Otti; 2. Senator Ireti Kingibe; 3. Senator Darlington Nwokocha; 4. Hon. Victor Afam Ogene; 5. Hon. Amobi Ogah; 6. Hon. Seyi Sowunmi.”

The party also addressed the omission of Nenadi Usman from the suspension list, stating that she is not a registered member of the Labour Party, but a supporter of its 2023 presidential candidate.

“We are aware that she is a member of the Obidient Support group that worked and is still working for the party’s 2023 presidential candidate. We will therefore not honour her with any sanction being not a member of the party,” the statement added.

It also accused Usman of lacking the moral authority to comment on corruption, citing her alleged plea bargain with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and purported asset forfeitures.

“She should also tell Nigerians how she acquired her radio station in Kaduna, all her properties all over Nigeria and abroad, her companies in Cameroon, including her plantations. Nenadi Usman lacks the moral capacity to commence any probe or even talk about corruption,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its stance on political alliances, the Labour Party said it would not join any coalition or merger ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Labour Party intends to prosecute the 2027 general election as stand alone party and no further discussion will be entertained on this matter,” the statement concluded.