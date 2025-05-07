An 18-year-old apprentice has allegedly impregnated 10 girls in just five months, including his master’s daughter and a salesgirl in Anambra State.

Reports say he was first sent to learn a trade under a master, but within three months, he got both his boss’s daughter and a salesgirl pregnant.

This, however, led to his dismissal from the apprenticeship.

The state Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, disclosed this in a live video on social media on Wednesday.

Obinabo said the situation got worse after he returned to his village.

She said, “I want advice from the public because this one is beyond my capacity.

“This boy was sent to learn a trade at the age of 18 and three months of apprenticeship, and he impregnated his master’s daughter and his salesgirl. He was sent packing. Two months after that, he impregnated eight other girls in the village.”

Obinabo also said the boy’s mother came to her office to report the issue.

According to her, the mother said, “‘Anytime I see a girl coming towards our house nowadays, my heart would jump, please, I need help.’”

Obinabo said, “This matter is beyond me, the reason I want the public to help me come up with a solution. Is it spiritual?”

She said she asked the boy how he was able to convince the girls.

“I asked the boy the magic he uses in luring the girls to bed, but he told me he always tells them that he loves them and would like to marry them any time he acquires wealth.

“This problem is beyond me because of the boy’s age and the number of pregnant girls involved; that’s why I need help to solve it.”

Obinabo did not mention the name of the boy, his mother, or their community, but she called on the public to suggest solutions.