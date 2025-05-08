A self-acclaimed President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Atiku Abubakar Isah, has said the claims he made against President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, were false.

In a statement on Wednesday, Atiku addressed the claims which he made in a video that went viral on social media.

In the video, he alleged that Seyi Tinubu and the Minister of Youths and Sport, Ayodele Olawande, invited him to Lagos, where he was offered N100 million to support President Tinubu.

He stated that he rejected the offer, leading to his abduction on April 15, 2025.

According to Atiku, after he was abducted, he was stripped naked and thoroughly beaten up, adding that the Managing Director of the Nigerian Television Authority ( NTA) was aware.

He said he was also taken to the NTA where an “involuntary statement purportedly abdicating my position as NANS President was obtained under duress.”

However, in an apology letter to Seyi Tinubu, shared on his Facebook page, Atiku described his claims as untrue.

This was as he shifted the blame for his allegation against the President’s son to the duly-elected NANS president, Ladoja Olusola.

He said, “It has become imperative to note that the offer of N100,000,000 which was alleged was made to me to support President Tinubu was clearly untrue as Ladoja Olusola, who was desperate to get me out of my legitimate position as the duly elected President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), fed me the lies and half truths for the sole purpose of achieving his selfish agenda of taking over the reigns of the student body through the back doors.

“It was also Ladoja Olusola, who warned me that Mr Seyi Tinubu could order my killing and thereafter instruct the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to bury the matter.”

Atiku also described his claim that Seyi Tinubu led thugs to the venue of his inauguration as false.

He said, “I made these claims owing to the picture of Seyi Tinubu painted to me by Ladoja Olusola who swore to me that Seyi was doing everything to ensure I am not alive to serve my tenure as NANS president. Infact, I later found out that Mr Seyi was nowhere near the venue.”

Meanwhile, in a chat with our correspondent, NANS Public Relations Officer, Samson Ajasa, stated that it is absurd that Atiku wants the world to believe that he took advice from the same person he formed a faction against.

“Of course it is natural for him to shift the blame after realising that his allegation against Seyi Tinubu couldn’t stick. How can you base your claims on an advised allegedly received from the same Ladoja Olusola you formed a NANS faction against? I’m glad the media can now see him for who he is,” Ajasa said.