Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Friday, expressed dismay over the conduct of former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, saying it is unacceptable and another example of the growing trend of unruly passenger behaviour experienced by domestic carriers.

Spokesperson for the AON, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, also expressed sadness that two days after the incident, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, was yet to reveal what truly happened.

Okonkwo spoke as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, directed relevant aviation agencies to investigate the dispute.

Spokesperson for the AON spoke to newsmen in Lagos during an event where United Nigeria Airlines announced its integration into the SIBAS Global Distribution System, GDS.

He said: “As much as we appreciate and understand that every passenger has a right, your right is only limited to what is allowed within the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, and aviation industry. There is no amount of disappointment that gives the right to self-help. We have been talking about unruly behaviour; what you saw was a typical case of unruly behaviour. It is not acceptable. Air Peace is a respected airline; no matter what you say about it, they carry 40 to 50 per cent of the domestic passengers. As such, they deserve respect. It is somebody’s investment.

“It is not right to demonise the airline. It is way too far from discussing the issues. We have looked at the things he (Oshiomhole) said, and we do not see any logic. There is no airline who will not want to carry its passengers. We go through a lot, and bend ourselves to satisfy our passengers.”

Meanwhile, Keyamo, on his X handle, stated: “In the wake of the incident at the Lagos Airport last Wednesday involving Air Peace airline and Senator Adams Oshiomhole, I have been in direct contact with both parties since that morning.

I also directed the aviation agencies to exercise restraint in jumping to conclusions in line with the time-honoured legal principle of ‘hear all sides’ before reaching judgment.

“Whilst appealing to both sides to halt the public accusations and counter-accusations, I am further directing the relevant aviation agencies to thoroughly look into the issue, collect all available evidence and revert to my office so we can deal with the issue in such a way as to guide future conducts in similar situations.”