Lagos Assembly confirms 35 commissioner-nominees, rejects three

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday confirmed 35 of the 38 screened commissioners and special advisers designate of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The three nominees denied confirmation were Mr Olanrewaju Sanusi, Mr Obafemi George and Ms Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, however, noted that the governor could re-nominate them if he wished.

Obasa, while addressing the nominees, said the lawmakers would not fail in their oversight function to ensure that they (nominees) performed their responsibilities to residents of Lagos.

He urged the nominees to prioritise the welfare of the people.

“Even after the confirmation, we will continue to monitor whatever offices you are assigned to ensure value for public funds. We will continue to oversee your activities. We will not hesitate to pass a vote of no confidence in anyone found wanting,” the Speaker said.

Those cleared include Mr Oladele Ajayi, Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, Mr Kabiru Abdullahi, Mr Joe Igbokwe, Mr Bonu Saanu, Mrs Lola Akande, Prince Anofi Elegushi, Mrs Solape Hammond and Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai.

On the list also are Mrs Shulamite Adebolu, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, Mr Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Dr Idris Salako, Mr Tunji Bello, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka and Mrs Bolaji Dada.

Others are Mr Lere Odusote, Dr Frederick Oladeinde, Mr Gbolahan Lawal, Dr Wale Ahmed, Mr Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), Mr Hakeem Fahm and Mrs Ajibola Ponle, Aramide Adeyoye, Mr Segun Dawodu, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Mr Sam Egube, Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya, Mrs Aderemi Adebowale, Mr Tunbosun Alake and Mr Afolabi Ayantayo.

According to the governor, the inauguration of the cleared nominees will hold on Tuesday (today) at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja.