Lagos discharges 67 coronavirus patients

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday announced the discharge of 67 more patients from four isolation centres after testing negative twice for Coronavirus.

“Also, 67 fully recovered COVID19Lagos patients; 22 female and 45 male, including 3 foreign nationals – 2 Indians and a Chinese were discharged to join the society.” Sanwo-Olu said

“The patients; 24 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 22 from Onikan, 11 from Agidingbi, 2 from Lekki and 8 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged having tested negative to COVID19 in two consecutive readings,” he added.

Giving additional update, the Governor said with the latest development, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from Isolation facilities in Lagos stands at 608.

Sanwo-Olu, however, enjoined Lagosians to support the government in its drive to rid the State of COVID-19 by complying with all its directives on the various safety protocols.

He said: “as our front line health workers record successes in the battle against #COVID19, we urge citizens to adhere strictly to our public advisories and directives as this is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the infection and hoist the flag of victory at the end of it all.

“And as we look forward to more great news in the coming days, I urge you all to take responsibility and play your part for a #COVID19FreeLagos #ForAGreaterLagos.”