The Lagos State Government has directed all operators in the hospitality business, such as hotels, event centres and night clubs, to secure the approval of both the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), to ensure effective parking and traffic management.

The Lagos State Government issued the directive on Thursday in a joint statement signed by the General Manager of LASPA, Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu and the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bakare-Oki Olalekan.

It noted that the development became necessary to effectively rid the state of all forms of indiscriminate parking of vehicles and traffic congestion generated by the activities of the various hotels, event centres and night clubs in Lagos.

The General Managers charged owners of hospitality businesses operating in Lagos to ensure compliance with the State Parking and Traffic regulations by registering and getting the approvals of both the Parking Authority and LASTMA or face prosecution, according to the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Laws 2018.

It noted that the State Parking Authority and LASTMA, as agencies of the state government under the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, are collaborating to rid the state of all forms of traffic congestion and ensure smoother, safer roads.

The statement further emphasised that while LASPA is the state government’s agency charged with the responsibility of ensuring proper parking management, LASTMA deals with traffic management.

It added that both agencies have distinct functions but work harmoniously towards the actualisation of the state government’s agenda in traffic management and transportation.