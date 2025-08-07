The Kwara State Police Command has denied a viral video currently in circulation portraying Ganmu Ahileri village, around Babanla in Ifelodun Local Government, as a ghost town.

Kwarans, however, complemented the video of the deserted community, explaining that the residents fled after ceaseless bandit attacks and kidnappings.

In the video, policemen were seen in the area recording their movements with the voice-over: “There is nobody, nobody here.”

They recorded the length and breadth of the community with no villagers but pets and barking dogs.

The police, in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, titled NO GHOST TOWN IN KWARA: POLICE DEBUNK VIRAL VIDEO MISINFORMATION, said: “The State Police Command is aware of a viral video making rounds on social media purporting that residents of a village in Ganmu Ahileri, near Babanla in Ifelodun Local Government Area, have abandoned the community due to incessant bandit attacks — portraying the area as a ‘GHOST TOWN.’”

The Command said: “The information is misleading and aimed at creating unnecessary panic and fear among citizens.”

It admitted that an unfortunate criminal incident occurred on 31st July 2025, “where unknown armed men attacked travellers in Ganmu village, resulting in the death of two victims and the kidnapping of three others. The Command has since taken prompt and decisive action.

“The victims were travelling from Lagos to Babanla when they experienced a flat tire near Ganmu village. It was while addressing the mechanical fault that they were ambushed by five armed assailants, leading to the tragic deaths of Alh. Abdulrazak Ewenla, a native of Ajia village, and Jimoh Audu from Ganmu. The attackers also abducted Kazeem Ajide, Wahidi, and Mufutau (surnames of the latter two yet to be confirmed) to an unknown location.

“Upon receipt of the report, tactical operatives, including a combined team of Police personnel, the Military, and local Vigilantes, were immediately deployed to the scene.

“Contrary to claims in the viral video, the armed security presence in the area — as seen in the clip — represents the coordinated deployment of law enforcement agents to restore confidence, maintain public safety, and ensure the rescue of kidnapped victims. This effort has since restored normalcy to the area,” she narrated.

She assured that the Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, had launched investigations into the stated instances, adding that: “Every effort is being made to rescue the abductees unhurt and apprehend the perpetrators.”