The Lagos State Government has announced plans to reintroduce the suspended monthly environmental sanitation exercise as part of a broader strategy to promote a cleaner, safer, and flood-free Lagos.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known on Sunday during an inspection tour of Idi-Araba, Orile Iganmu, and Alaba Rago in Ojo Local Government Area.

Wahab emphasised the importance of making sanitation a daily culture, stating that the return of the monthly exercise is currently under consideration at the State Executive Council level.

“Lagos is strongly considering reintroducing the monthly environmental sanitation exercise. Once approved by EXCO, the Governor will officially announce the re-launch. It’s long overdue,” Wahab said.

The monthly environmental sanitation, previously held on the last Saturday of every month from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., was suspended in November 2016, with the government citing the challenges of restricting movement in a megacity. However, worsening waste management issues, including clogged drainage systems and indiscriminate dumping, have prompted calls for its return.

As part of preparations for the upcoming Sallah festival, Wahab declared zero tolerance for the sale of rams and other livestock on highways, warning that violators would face sanctions under the state’s environmental laws.

“Livestock sellers must operate only within designated markets. Trading on highways is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” he warned.

The commissioner also revealed intelligence reports linking a syndicate to illegal waste dumping and cart-pushing activities around Idi-Araba.

“Cart-pushing is banned in Lagos. There is a law against it. We have intensified enforcement and will continue to crack down on these activities,” Wahab noted.

He identified an abandoned dumpsite in Idi-Araba still in use by cart pushers, describing it as a serious environmental concern that would be addressed. Similarly, illegal trading under the Daleko Bridge would be halted.

At Alaba Rago Market, Wahab warned traders occupying road medians and drainages to relocate their activities into the market or risk market closure.

“They have turned the median into a dumpsite and extended trading onto the roads. We’ve given them till Monday evening to comply. If they don’t, the market will be sealed,” he said.

He added that the market leadership has pledged to rectify the infractions, but the state government will act if compliance is not achieved.

In Orile-Iganmu, Wahab directed the immediate deployment of swamp buggies to clear the blocked Iganmu Channel, which was clogged due to indiscriminate waste disposal, hampering stormwater flow.

Wahab noted that over 100 LAWMA trucks have been deployed across the state to support areas where PSP operators are underperforming.

“We’re intervening where necessary, but residents must take ownership of infrastructure and stop illegal waste disposal,” he stressed.

He urged residents to bag waste properly at home, avoid dumping on road medians or drainage channels, and patronize licensed PSP operators.

The commissioner’s tour covered Ojerinde Street, Ewunmi Street, Wonuola Street, Takuro Street, Paul Okuntola Street, Taiwo Street (Idi-Araba), Alaba Rago Market (Badagry Expressway, Ojo LGA), and the Iganmu Channel (Orile-Iganmu).

Accompanying officials included: Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Special Adviser on Environment, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite, Permanent Secretary, Drainage Services, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, MD, LAWMA, Major Olatunbosun Cole (Rtd), Corps Marshal, KAI, Engr. Adefemi Afolabi, GM, LASWMO

The Lagos State Government reiterated its commitment to building a sustainable environment and urged all residents to support the initiative by adhering to environmental regulations.