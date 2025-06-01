Governor Alex Otti has declared that his second tenure in office rests in the hands of God.

He stated this on Saturday during a grand civic reception and appreciation ceremony organised by the ‘Oha Isiala Ngwa People’ of Isiala Ngwa North and South Local Government Areas, in recognition of his performance across the state, especially in those local government areas.

Amid endorsements and calls for his re-election in 2027, Otti stated that his decision regarding a second term would be guided by divine will.

While thanking the people for their support, Otti said, “Regarding the call to run in 2027, people will know my stance then. We still have a long way to go. Just as 2023 was in the hands of God, so too will 2027 be.

“So, while I appreciate this endorsement, which I see as recognition of what has been achieved so far, I also thank you for your predictions.

“I can only say that I will consult with God. As time goes on, my response will be made public. Because, as I said the other day, I know my people are waiting.”

Otti used the occasion to explain that his administration’s deliberate investment in Aba is anchored on the town’s potential to drive the state’s economic growth.

He reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive governance, adding that his government is working simultaneously across all parts of the state.

The governor also clarified that the location of Abia Airport in Nsulu was based purely on technical merit, not political considerations, and disclosed that all affected landowners have been fully compensated.

He described the Abia Airport project as “an ambitious undertaking, which is more than just an aviation facility; it is a full-fledged development hub aimed at providing long-term economic benefits to the people.”

“We have paid 100% compensation to everyone whose land was affected. If anyone has not been paid, it is not our fault.

“Perhaps they provided incorrect account details, or there are multiple claimants for the same land,” Otti explained.

In their remarks, the lawmaker representing Isiala Ngwa North and South Federal Constituency, Okenze Chief Ginger Onwusibe; Senator Darlington Nwokocha; the member representing Isiala Ngwa North State Constituency, Hon. Collins Iheonunekwu; the chairman of the occasion, Mr Obinna Anaba;

Another son of the soil, Mr Cyril Ishmael; and the President of the Ngwa National Association in the USA and Canada, Dr Ugochukwu Agu, praised Otti’s performance and urged him to seek re-election in 2027.

Otti, leader of the Labour Party in the state, also welcomed Hon. Collins Iheonunekwu and his group, who recently defected from the Peoples’ Democratic Party to the LP, as well as the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state, led by their chairman, Eze Job.