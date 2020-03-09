Lawmaker knocks commissioner asking Matawalle to join APC

A member representing the Maru-Kanoma Constituency in Zamfara State, Yusuf Kanoma, has berated a serving commissioner in the state for calling on Governor Bello Matawalle to defect to the All Progressives Congress.

Recalled that a commissioner in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Tsafe, who belonged to the APC had asked Matawalle to leave the Peoples Democratic Party and join the APC.

But Kanoma described the action of the commissioner as a double standard for a serving commissioner to invite his governor to join his party.

“I feel the commissioner should be cautioned. Because the governor has graciously agreed to accommodate them by giving appointments to many of them who do not belong to his party does not mean that he is planning to join the APC.

“We are aware of the improvements recorded by the present PDP administration particularly in terms of security and education, as such we don’t want to be taken back to the former status,” he said.