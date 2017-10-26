‘Mainagate’: One scandal too many for Buhari’s govt, says Oby Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said that the controversy surrounding the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina to the civil service is the most lethal blow to the Buhari-led administration’s fight against corruption.

In a series of tweets, Ezekwesili described ‘Mainagate’ as a scandal too many for Buhari.

She wrote, “There is no redeeming prospect in the colossal mess made by the officials of the Federal Government in the MainaGate. But at least start with a full disclosure.

“MainaGate is the most lethal blow yet to a struggling anti-corruption agenda that had the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission increasingly isolated by the AGF.

“Something is fundamentally broken in Governance and MainaGate is a mere Symptom. President Muhammadu Buhari’s usual aloofness on such matters won’t work.

“MainaGate is one scandal too many for President Buhari’s administration. The time has come for the President to own these scandals and act.

“If President Buhari took public confidence-building measure on MainaGate, SGFGate, NIAGate, he may yet revive faith in his Agenda