Makinde meets IG over Amotekun, Oyo LG crisis

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Wednesday met with the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, at the force headquarters, Abuja, over the South-West security outfit, Operation Amotekun, as well as the raging local government crisis in Oyo state.

The governor explained that he deliberated with the police boss on the issues surrounding the Western Nigeria Security Network, adding that the IG agreed to hold a meeting with the South West governors to review the situation.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Makinde assured that the governors were working to get everyone to align with the essence of Operation Amotekun.

He stated, “Everybody is aware of the issue with Amotekun, so we deliberated, we had an agreement in principle to have the governors of the South West to meet with him (IG) to review the situation.

“We are trying to build a new country where the rule of law is supreme, so everybody should be law-abiding, ensure that they don’t do anything that would create lawlessness.”

When asked about the status of Amotekun, Makinde said, “It is work in progress, we are trying to operationalise it and in doing that, all the relevant stakeholders would have to align.”