Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has addressed concerns about plans to set up a Sharia court in Oyo Town, promising to respect the law and follow the Nigerian Constitution.

The governor’s stance follows reports that the Oyo State chapter of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria plans to establish a Shariah court in the state and surrounding areas.

In a video shared on X on Tuesday by Olorundare Olamide, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor, Makinde emphasised that while individuals or groups may advocate for initiatives like the Sharia Court, such actions must adhere to the law.

A flier widely circulated from the group today invited Nigerians to the inauguration of a Shariah court scheduled for January 11, 2025, at the Muslim Community Islamic Centre in Oyo town, but the event has now been postponed indefinitely.

The statement read, “On behalf of the Oyo Muslim indigenes, this is to inform the general public that the inauguration ceremony of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (Oyo branch) previously scheduled for January 11th, 2025, at the Muslim Community Islamic Centre, Oba Adeyemi High School Road, Mobolaje Area, Agbongangan, Oyo, has been suspended until further notice. Islam portrays peace!”

Reacting to these developments, Makinde stressed that he will make sure the Nigerian Constitution is fully upheld in this matter.

He said, “They have brought up the issue of Sharia in Oyo, they demanded the establishment of a Shariah court. I say that people may try but for me, in Oyo State, our law is the constitution of Nigeria, which is what I swore to uphold.

“And if they are within the law, fine. But if they are not, they should expect that I will insist the law is being followed.”