Less than two weeks after the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) warned airlines against breaching Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations, NCARs, the agency has disclosed that five airlines have violated the regulation and will be sanctioned.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, disclosed that three domestic operators and two international airlines, among others, breached non-payment of refunds within the stipulated time frame, non-responsiveness to the NCAA’s directives, missing luggage, manhandled luggage, short-landed baggage, delayed and cancelled flights.

Achimugu, who refused to disclose the airlines, said airlines were not always responsible for flight disruptions, but NCAA regulations stipulate actions that airlines must take during disruptions.

According to him, failure to comply would attract various levels of sanctions.

On December 9, Achimugu warned that airlines that failed to pay refunds within the timeframe stipulated would be sanctioned.

He stated: “This is not hot air. The Consumer Protection Department of the NCAA has done a lot to sensitive passengers and protect the business of operators. The time has come for airlines to repay the good faith and support they have gotten from the regulator.

“Our CPOs have received instructions not to chase down airlines to comply with the regulations. Every case of non-compliance will be met with adequate sanctions. Not a single airline will say that they have not been given a listening ear. The Authority has been balanced.”