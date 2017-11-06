Man City stretch winning streak as Chelsea beat Man Utd

The Premier League leaders, Manchester City, on Sunday extended their club record run winning 15 in all competitions by beating Arsenal 3-1to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that City grabbed the lead in the 19th minute through a low drive from Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyn.

He doubled Manchester City’s advantage soon after the interval when record scorer Sergio Aguero slotted home a penalty after Raheem Sterling was barged over by Nacho Monreal.

Arsenal threw on striker Alexandre Lacazette in the 56th minute and he fired the gunners back into the game with a clinical diagonal finish, after being set up by Aaron Ramsey.

But City restored their two goal lead when David Silva, in what replays suggested was an offside position, collected a pass from Fernandinho and slipped the ball to substitute Gabriel Jesus for a simple tap-in.

Arsenal Goalkeeper Petr Cech during his post-match comment said, “At 2-1, we got back into the game and we were in it. We had time to search for the equaliser but the third goal made a huge difference.

“I can’t comment on the penalty because of my angle, but the third goal, I was surprised.

“David Silva looked far behind everybody but the referee had a better view than me.

“Referees have a difficult job to do. I don’t know if he got it right or wrong but that goal made the difference.”

Manchester City’s opening goal scorer Kevin de Bruyne said, “We know Arsenal are a quality side but I think we contained them quite well.

“We created more chances and the third goal came at a good time. We should also have scored the second one in the first half. We kept our composure well and it is a great win for us.

“Obviously, it was great to score as it put us ahead and it’s always nice every time you score.

“Maybe we got the benefit from the referee but the penalty was the second one of its type in the game. He had to give a penalty.

“The more you win, the more other teams want to beat you. It has been a great start for us, so let’s see what other games bring.”

Meanwhile Alvaro Morata’s fine goal helped Chelsea secure a 1-0 win over Premier League title rivals Manchester United in an highly enteraining affair on Sunday.

The Spaniard, who hadn’t scored in six games in all competitions leading up to the clash at Stamford Bridge, headed in Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross in the 55th minute to ensure Chelsea recovered from their loss to Roma in midweek in fitting fashion as United were handed just their second loss of the league campaign on Jose Mourinho’s return to his former stomping ground.

The victory moves Chelsea to within one point of the Red Devils and third-placed Tottenham though they still trail leaders Manchester City, who beat Arsenal earlier in the day, by nine points.