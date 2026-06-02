The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) said on Tuesday it had asked FIFA’s ethics committee to look into the world football governing body’s award of a peace prize to US President Donald Trump.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino awarded Trump the inaugural peace prize during the December 6 draw for the 2026 World Cup.

Later that month, human rights group FairSquare filed a complaint to FIFA’s ethics committee, claiming that Infantino had breached his duty of neutrality by supporting Trump.

FIFA has never revealed how it attributed the peace award, which came at a time when Trump and his administration repeatedly pushed for him to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

NFF president Lise Klaveness said they had acted alone in their approach to FIFA’s ethics committee.

“I think others (federations) knew that they could sign it if they wanted to.

“We concluded that it was useless to put pressure on anyone; it would just create friction.”

Infantino has openly courted close ties with Trump in the lead-up to the June 11-July 19 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. – AFP.