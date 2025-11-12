The Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board has confirmed the arrest of one Umar Abubakar for allegedly stealing school desks from Yelwan Kundum Primary School in Bauchi Local Government Area of the state.

The Permanent Secretary of the board, Abdulmuminu Jibrin, disclosed this while addressing journalists in his office on Wednesday.

According to him, the suspect was apprehended by security operatives on Friday night, following a report from community leaders in the area.

“The arrest of the suspect was made by the security agents after a report from the community leaders. The board is ready to ensure that justice prevails to serve as a deterrent to others,” Jibrin said.

He added that SUBEB would continue to collaborate with security agencies and community leaders to safeguard school property from thieves and vandals.

Jibrin further warned criminals against stealing educational materials, noting that strict measures had been put in place to apprehend and prosecute anyone found culpable.

Also speaking, the Education Secretary of the Bauchi Local Government Education Authority, Talatu Yakubu, commended the Yelwan Kundum community for their vigilance and timely intervention that led to the suspect’s arrest.

She called on other communities to emulate the gesture, stressing that the protection of public property—especially in schools—remains a collective responsibility.

Yakubu also praised officers at the Tafawa Balewa Estate Police outpost for their swift response, which resulted in the apprehension of the alleged thief.

Commenting on the incident, the Village Head of Kundum, Nuhu Idris, narrated that the suspect, a native of the community, was caught attempting to cart away school desks late at night.

“One Umar Abubakar, an indigene of the community, came with a Boxer J5 around 9 p.m. and took three desks from the school before he was caught and beaten by the youth. He was later handed over to the police,” Idris said.

He noted that the arrest followed measures introduced after repeated cases of theft at the school by unknown persons.

The traditional leader appealed to the state government to ensure that the suspect faces the full wrath of the law to deter others from engaging in similar acts.