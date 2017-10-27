Monkeypox spreads to Kano

A disease suspected to be monkeypox has been detected in Kano state.

Correspondents say the condition was recorded at public hospital in Tiga town, Bebeji local government area of the state.

A health official, who pleaded for anonymity, said a patient from Nasarawar-Kuki village was diagnosed with the disease.

He added that the patient was quarantined at the hospital before he later ran away to an unknown destination.

He said, “The man absconded from the hospital on Wednesday night and up till this moment that I am talking to you, we could not trace him.

“Our concern is how to trace the man so that he cannot spread the disease to others. We have informed all the necessary authorities including traditional leaders so that they can help us in the search of this man.”

When contacted, the Public Relation Officer, Kano State Ministry of Health, Malam Isma’ila Garba Gwammaja confirmed emergence of a disease, but said it was not certain whether it was monkeypox or not.

He said, “The ministry was informed about the disease [on Thursday] and a team of health personnel have been deployed to the village to ascertain whether the disease is monkeypox or not.

“This is purely medical issue and only doctors can confirm which disease is this. Our medical experts have not returned from the village, but I can assure you, we will update the public on the outcome of our findings