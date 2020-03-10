N1tn looting allegations are laughable, diversionary – Ex-gov Abubakar

The immediate past governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar has said the allegations of financial embezzlement against him and his predecessor, Isa Yuguda, amounting to N1tn were “laughable and diversionary.”

Recall that an assets and recovery panel set up by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Saturday declared that two former governors of the state, Yuguda, Abubakar, and their associates must refund to the government over N1tn allegedly looted during their tenures.

Yuguda was Bauchi State Governor between May 29th, 2007 and May 29th, 2015 while his predecessor, Abubakar, was in office from May 29th 2015 to May 29th 2019.

Abubakar’s spokesman, Ali M. Ali, in a statement described the allegation as a joke and said the panel lied against his principal.

He said: “It brazenly distorted facts, misrepresented documented accounts and even manufactured its own version of history.

“This latest charge is as laughable as it is diversionary. The first time Abubakar was charged of not accounting for N321,460,759,880.34 being statutory allocations to the state between May 2015 and May 2019! Now it has jumped to trillion!”

He said that Mohammed’s administration was faced with the daunting task of leadership and lacking in financial discipline.

“The Bauchi State Government is trying to divert attention from its glaring mismanagement of lean resources in the pursuit of vanity and personal aggrandizement,” he added.