The authorities of Omuma and Etche local government areas in Rivers State on Wednesday appealed to the State Sole Administrator, Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), to help them tackle challenges of kidnapping and land grabbing in their areas.

Also, they said the invasion of the areas by herdsmen and other criminal activities in their areas are also major challenges bedevilling them.

The Administrators of Omuma, Manager Nwala and Etche, Onyenachi Nwankwo, made the demands during stakeholders’ meetings held on behalf of Ibas by the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju.

This was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday by the media aide to the Sole Administrator, Hector Igbikiowubo, and sent to newsmen.

At Omuma, Nwala listed the challenges of the council as land grabbing and politically motivated arrests of indigenes, oil bunkering activities and an alleged misconduct of the police officer in the area.

Nwala appealed for the establishment of additional police posts to enhance security and the immediate redeployment of the Divisional Police Officer.

The Traditional Ruler of Omuma, His Royal Highness Monday Ojiegbe, commended the state’s efforts in restoring peace but said, despite being an oil-producing area, Omuma was excluded from oil derivation benefits.

At Etche, Nwankwo expressed deep concerns over rising criminality, especially kidnapping, land disputes and herdsmen invasions.

The President-General, Silas Anyanwu, said residents were sleeping with one eye open and cited an incident where an Apara man was assaulted for refusing to pay a N6000 fee to access his farmland.

One Chief Joseph Amaechi, criticised the repeated absence of Miyetti Allah leadership at security meetings.

According to Amaechi, “The Etche, which once had two functional hospitals, now struggles with only one. The Okehi General Hospital and Umuede Health Centre are non-operational, leaving residents without adequate medical care. Schools lack sufficient teachers, and facilities are in dire need of rehabilitation.”

The Community Development Committee Chairman, Dr. Godspower Nwala, emphasised the need for electricity in Okehi to enhance security, while poor refuse collection worsens living conditions.

Other stakeholders called for the revival of the Delta Rubber Company to engage youths and curb restiveness.

In his response, CP Adepoju assured that the allegations against the DPO would be investigated and that appropriate action would be taken against him.

Adepoju called on the stakeholders to protect government facilities and report suspicious activities promptly, and also encouraged the LGA leadership to identify non-functional but impactful projects for government intervention.

He said the Rivers State Government would review boundary disputes with Abia State to ensure fair resource allocation.

Adepoju said more security deployments would be made to Omuma to tackle oil bunkering and land grabbing.

“Rehabilitation of critical infrastructure, including healthcare and education facilities, will be prioritised”, the CP said.

On herdsmen crisis, Adepoju assured that the police would intensify surveillance and engage with relevant stakeholders, including Miyetti Allah, to address the menace.

The government, according to the statement, said it would prioritise the revitalisation of healthcare, education, and economic projects in Etche and Omuma.

On community policing, the government urged residents to report security breaches promptly and work closely with security agencies.

The statement said the visit underscored the government’s dedication to peace, security, and equitable development in Omuma LGA.

The government urged stakeholders to remain vigilant, support security agencies, and engage constructively with government initiatives.