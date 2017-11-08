Ndidi emerges best ‘destroyer’ in Premier League

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been rated as the Premier League player with the highest rate of tackles so far this season.

This is according to football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

In their analysis of Ndidi’s performances in his midfield role, the former Genk star has made more tackles plus interceptions (sometimes referred to as opponents’ tactics-destroying role), 61 combined, than any other Premier League player this season.

Ndidi has not missed any of Leicester’s league games this season, making 11 appearances.

He is part of the Super Eagles squad that will face Algeria and Argentina in the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier and international friendly game respectively.

He is currently with the Eagles squad already in Rabat preparing for the qualifier against Algeria.