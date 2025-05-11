Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have thwarted desperate attempt by a woman, Ihensekhien Miracle Obehi, who disguised with hijab to export large consignments of cocaine concealed in her private part, stomach and false bottom of her handbag to Iran. Obehi who disguised by dressing in hijab to beat security checks was intercepted at the departure hall of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State, on Sunday, 3rd May, 2025, while trying to board a Qatar Airline flight to Iran via Doha following credible intelligence. The Director, Media and Advocacy NDLEA Headquarters Abuja, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in a statement, said that during her search, she was found to have inserted three wraps of cocaine in her private part, and two large parcels hidden in false compartments of her handbag while she also swallowed 67 pellets of the Class A drug. “As a result, she was placed under excretion observation and after four excretions that lasted days, she expelled the 67 wraps of the substance in her stomach. She claimed she was to swallow 70 pellets of cocaine but after ingesting 67 pieces she could no longer swallow the remaining three and decided to insert them into her private part.

