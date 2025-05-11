The inaugural flight of Muslim pilgrims to Saudi Arabia on Friday was the first international flight from Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State, since inception.

The departure of the inaugural 2025 Hajj flight, operated by Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, was witnessed last night.

Air Peace deployed the wide-body Boeing 777-300 aircraft, the first time such a large aircraft landed on the Owerri airport runway.

This, according to the authorities, demonstrated the airport’s enhanced capacity and readiness to handle international operations of global standards.

A total of 315 pilgrims were airlifted on the non-stop inaugural flight from Owerri to Medina, Saudi Arabia, marking a new chapter for the South-East region.

This historic development not only represents a significant milestone for the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport but also underscores Nigeria’s growing aviation capabilities in expanding international operations across all geopolitical zones.

Vice President Kashim Shettima personally flagged off the flight, commending the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, for promoting religious tolerance and inclusiveness in the state.

The Vice President encouraged the pilgrims to uphold Nigerian values and serve as true ambassadors of the nation while in the Holy Land.

Governor Uzodinma, in his remarks, reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhancing the state’s aviation infrastructure.

He emphasized that the airport would also support the airlift of Christian pilgrims in future exercises, further positioning Owerri as a hub for religious and international travel.

Also present at the historic event was the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, alongside other dignitaries and religious leaders from across the country, lending credence to the unity and national significance of the occasion.

This successful flight also comes as a rebuttal to recent rumours that Air Peace had been suspended from Hajj operations.