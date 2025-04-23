Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, has reversed his controversial directive ordering the arrest of individuals with dreadlocks, following widespread backlash from the public and civil rights advocates.

The governor had earlier instructed security agencies to arrest anyone seen with dreadlocks across the state, linking the hairstyle to rising cult-related activities and insecurity, particularly in Minna, the state capital.

“Rascality in Minna anybody that you find with a dreadlock arrest him and barb his hair. From this moment is fire for fire. Any attempt to harass any security officer is an attempt to harass the government of Niger State,” Bago had declared during a public address.

In addition to the dreadlocks directive, Bago also announced a 12-hour daily restriction on commercial motorcycles and tricycles, banning their operations from 6pm to 6am, as part of a broader crackdown on violent crimes.

He also warned that any house found sheltering criminals or drug dealers would be demolished, emphasizing that his administration would “apply maximum force to restore order.”

The initial statements, particularly the one targeting individuals with dreadlocks, sparked intense criticism across social media and from members of the public, who accused the governor of promoting discrimination and lacking a proper grasp of effective crime-fighting strategies.

Responding to the outrage, Bago clarified his position on Wednesday during an event in Minna, where he declared the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport as an alternative to Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

“Yesterday, we read a riot act on hooliganism, and people misconstrued our words for people who have dreadlocks. We don’t have a problem with dreadlocks, but we have a problem with the cult here with dreadlocks. So, if you have dreadlocks and you have business, please come to Niger State,” Bago said.

He went on to describe the backlash as “media propaganda,” and reiterated that the enforcement efforts are targeted specifically at criminal groups.

He said, “We are only driving that cult that is becoming a menace in Niger State. Thank you.”

Bago maintained that law-abiding citizens are not under threat, stating the crackdown is solely aimed at criminal elements who use cult symbols, including dreadlocks, to mask their activities and evade law enforcement.