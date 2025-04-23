Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oborevwori’s defection was revealed on Wednesday after a closed-door meeting at the Government House in Asaba.

The development was confirmed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon.

It was revealed that Oborevwori’s decision was made following extensive consultations with political stakeholders.

The move is also said to be in the interest of Delta State’s long-term development.

Oborevwori was reportedly received by top APC officials ahead of the 2027 general elections in what many will undoubtedly see as a major realignment in the political landscape of the state.