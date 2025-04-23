Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has appointed Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as TuFace, as his Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach.

In a viral video on Wednesday, Alia praised TuFace for all the support towards his administration.

The governor stated that TuFace can do more.

He stated, “On behalf of the Benue State government and our very good people, we want to give you some more responsibility plus the ones you have been doing because you have the capacity to do some more and help us chart a way forward to improve other people’s lives and to gain more from your wisdom and advise as well.

“So, I’m pleased to announce that we will make you a technical adviser to the governor on entertainment and community outreach.”