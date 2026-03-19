Oil prices soared 10 percent Thursday after Qatar reported “extensive” damage to the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility following Iranian strikes, sparking fears for global energy supplies.

The price of European gas also jumped 35 percent after Tehran carried out attacks on Qatar’s huge Ras Laffan LNG facility in retaliation for an Israeli strike Wednesday on Iran’s South Pars gas field.

US President Donald Trump — whose country started the war alongside Israel with their joint attack on Iran on February 28 — said Washington did not know about the strike on South Pars, part of the world’s largest natural gas reservoir.

But he warned the United States would “blow up” the Iranian gas field itself if Tehran did not stop attacking Qatar.

Qatar is one of the world’s top liquefied natural gas producers, alongside the United States, Australia and Russia, and its Ras Laffan facility is the world’s largest LNG hub.

It has been repeatedly targeted by Iran since the war began, and state-run QatarEnergy said Thursday that two waves of Iranian strikes had caused “sizeable fires and extensive further damage” to several LNG facilities.

Energy prices had already spiralled since tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries a fifth of the world’s oil and LNG, was brought to a near standstill by the threat of Iranian attacks.

But analysts said the targeting of energy production facilities, not just storage depots and transport, is on a different scale.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Thursday of a “reckless escalation”, warning that if Middle Eastern energy “production capacities themselves are destroyed, this war will have a much more lasting impact”.

He called for “direct talks between the Americans and Iranians on this matter”.

– Saudi attacks –

The attack on Qatar’s hub “marks a significant escalation in the Middle East war,” Theresa Fallon, director of the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies, wrote on X.

“The economic effect will likely be felt for years.”

Strikes were also reported Thursday on energy infrastructure in Kuwait, where two oil refineries were hit by drones, and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia said it reserved the “right to take military actions” if necessary after repeated missile and drone attacks from Iran.

The defence ministry said a drone crashed into the Samref refinery in the industrial zone of the Red Sea port of Yanbu, adding that damage assessment was underway.