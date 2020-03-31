Nigeria confirms 20 new coronavirus cases, records second death

Nigeria has confirmed twenty new cases of coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet on its official handle, the NCDC noted that 13 of the cases were confirmed in Lagos State, four in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), two in Kaduna State, and one in Oyo State.

“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State,” the NCDC tweeted.

“As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded its second coronavirus death as cases in the country increased to 111.

This was confirmed in a press statement by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Monday.

Ehanire stated that the fatality was recorded during the weekend.

He said, “As of today, the 30th of March, 2020, we have recorded 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Of which 68 are in Lagos, 21 in the FCT, seven in Oyo, three in Ogun, two in Bauchi, two in Edo, two in Osun, two in Enugu, and one each in Benue, Ekiti, Kaduna and Rivers States.

“The majority of them are persons who came from overseas and the others have been traced as close contacts of such returnees.

“Till date, three persons have been discharged after successful treatment. But sadly, another fatality was recorded over the weekend in the person of a patient who had severe underlying illnesses.

“We have intensified contact tracing and our strategy remains to promptly detect cases, isolate them, and follow up with their contacts and also isolate and treat, in order to reduce the spread of the infection.”

It could be recalled that a former Managing Director of Pipelines and Products Marketing Company, Suleiman Achimugu, was the first Nigerian to have died of coronavirus infection.

The 67-year-old engineer, who returned from the United Kingdom, showed symptoms of the virus and died on March 23, 2020.