Nigeria Football Supporters Club mourns late Obaseki

By Akeem Busari

The news of the death of former Nigeria football league boss, Chief Oyuki Jackson Obaseki, on Sunday, has continued to elicit outpourings of emotions and reactions across the football community.

In a statement released by the National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rev. Samuel Ikpea, the club expressed shock and sadness on the demise of Obaseki who until his death was a national patron of the NFSC.

Obaseki, 75, reportedly died in his country home in Benin City after a protracted illness.

He was the Ohe, a high-ranking position in Bini kingdom.

According to Ikpea, the death of Chief Obaseki was a huge loss to Nigeria and world football, stating that the world would miss his candour, wisdom, compassion and his uncommon love for the round leather game of football.

“Late Chief Obaseki was a very kind and compassionate man. His love for humanity and particularly, youths and football has definitely left a huge gulf in Nigeria football.

“During his well-spent life, he was a member and committed national patron of the NFSC. We also remember his achievements as the chairman of the Interim Management Committee of Nigeria football league.

Ikpea continued, “Nigeria football supporters club mourns him and we would surely miss his fatherly roles. However, we believe Chief Obaseki lived a fulfilled life to the glory of God. We can only pray that God grant him eternal rest and also give his family, friends and relations, the strength and fortitude to bear this great loss,” he stated.

Fondly called the ‘Moving Train’, late Obaseki, was the head of the league committee that was inaugurated in 2005 and transmuted to the premier league board.

By virtue of his position as head of the league, he was the 2nd Vice Chairman of the NFF, during the tenure of Alhaji Sani Lulu between 2006- 2010.