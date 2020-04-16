Nigeria logs 12 deaths, 34 new coronavirus cases as total jumps to 407

Nigeria has recorded another 34 new cases of Coronavirus, with the total figures jumping to 407.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, 18 of the 34 cases were recorded in Lagos.

Twelve cases were also recorded in Kano, two in Katsina, one in Delta and one in Niger.

“Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 18 in Lagos, 12 in Kano, 2 in Katsina, 1 in Delta and 1 in Niger.

“As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths,” NCDC said on its twitter handle.

Lagos has continued to record huge figures. The State recorded 25 news cases on Tuesday and recorded another 18 cases on Wednesday.

The State has discharged 85 Coronavirus patients so far after it discharged 16 patients who survived the virus on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Ministry of Health has discharged one patient from treatment and isolation for COVID 19.

Recall that the NCDC had announced 2 cases of COVID 19 in Enugu that have been in Isolation and receiving care.

According to a statement by the State Commissioner for Health, Assc Prof. k Obi, One of them is now Negative for the Corona virus and has been discharged.

“The other person is stable and responding very well to treatment.

“We encourage all persons to continue to stay home, maintain hand and respiratory hygiene, wear a facemask in line with the NCDC’s advisory and maintain physical distancing,” he said.